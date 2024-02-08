Youth shot dead by unknown assailants in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A youth was shot dead while and other sustained injuries during firing in the area of Sadr police station.

Rescue 1122 said on Wednesday that two assailants opened indis­criminate firing on Ramzan Rafiq and Asim Bashir in Chak No 209-RB and fled away.

As a result, Ramzan died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Asim to the Allied Hospital-II in a critical con­dition. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was underway.

MAN DIES AFTER FALLING FROM HEIGHT DURING FLEX PASTING

A man was killed after falling from the height while pasting a flex relat­ing to election campaign in the area of PP-116.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 32-year-old Mu­hammad Ali was busy in installing a flex relating to election campaign of a contesting candidate in Muzaffar Col­ony when he slipped and fell down on the ground.

As a result, the ill-fated man re­ceived serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. Further investigation was under progress, he added.