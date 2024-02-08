Youth shot dead by unknown assailants in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A youth was shot dead while and other sustained injuries during firing in the area of Sadr police station.
Rescue 1122 said on Wednesday that two assailants opened indiscriminate firing on Ramzan Rafiq and Asim Bashir in Chak No 209-RB and fled away.
As a result, Ramzan died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Asim to the Allied Hospital-II in a critical condition. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was underway.
MAN DIES AFTER FALLING FROM HEIGHT DURING FLEX PASTING
A man was killed after falling from the height while pasting a flex relating to election campaign in the area of PP-116.
A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 32-year-old Muhammad Ali was busy in installing a flex relating to election campaign of a contesting candidate in Muzaffar Colony when he slipped and fell down on the ground.
As a result, the ill-fated man received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. Further investigation was under progress, he added.