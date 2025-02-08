11 Tapedars suspended for negligence in performing polio duties

KARACHI - The Commissioner Karachi has suspended services of 11 Tapedars for negligence and wilful absence in performing polio duties during NID-2025. According to office order issued by the Commissioner Karachi, the services of the 11 Papedars working in the jurisdiction of Karachi division, were placed under suspension on the directions of Chief Secretary Sindh. Munshi Zafar Khaskheli, Munshi Ali Gul Kalwar, Munshi Sarfraz Katpar, Munshi Nooruddin Jakhrani, Munshi Mazar Khan Bijrani, Munshi Amanullah, Munshi Saleem Raza, Munshi Mumtaz Kalwar, Munshi Abid Shah, Munshi Dhani Bux and Munshi Abdul Qadir, Munshi are among those who were suspended and their headquarter will be the office of the Commissioner Karachi division during their period of suspension. The suspended Tapedars will draw their salary and allowances as per rules, order reads.