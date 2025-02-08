Saturday, February 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

11 Tapedars suspended for negligence in performing polio duties

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Commissioner Karachi has suspended services of 11 Tapedars for negligence and wilful absence in performing polio duties during NID-2025. According to office order issued by the Commissioner Karachi, the services of the 11 Papedars working in the jurisdiction of Karachi division, were placed under suspension on the directions of Chief Secretary Sindh. Munshi Zafar Khaskheli, Munshi Ali Gul Kalwar, Munshi Sarfraz Katpar, Munshi Nooruddin Jakhrani, Munshi Mazar Khan Bijrani, Munshi Amanullah, Munshi Saleem Raza, Munshi Mumtaz Kalwar, Munshi Abid Shah, Munshi Dhani Bux and Munshi Abdul Qadir, Munshi are among those who were suspended and their headquarter will be the office of the Commissioner Karachi division during their period of suspension. The suspended Tapedars will draw their salary and allowances as per rules, order reads.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1738996923.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025