4th Ghazala Ansari Julke Ladies Open welcomes professional golfers for the first time

LAHORE - The 4th Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup Ladies Open Championship teed off on Friday at Gymkhana Golf Club, marking a historic transition from an amateur-only event to a professional-inclusive tournament. At a press conference, Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, the driving force behind this initiative, emphasized the championship’s role in inspiring young golfers to follow in Ghazala Ansari’s footsteps. She was joined by Gymkhana Golf Club Convener Shaukat Javed, Tournament Director and sponsor Bela Azam (of Julke), Championship Coordinator Mamoona Azam, and Chief Referee Munazza Shaheen.

Shaukat Javedhighlighted Gymkhana’s special connection with Ghazala Ansari, as she hails from the club. He expressed Gymkhana’s full commitment to promoting women’s golf, noting that participation has steadily increased with each edition. He commended Dr Asma Shami and her dedicated team for their relentless efforts in attracting more women to golf, improving not only the numbers but also the quality of players. Dr Shami praised the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) for introducing the professional category, calling it a game-changer for women’s golf in Pakistan. She highlighted that this initiative will allow top amateur golfers to transition into the professional circuit, creating more opportunities for young players to thrive at higher levels.

“This is a historic moment as we welcome professional lady golfers into this championship,” Dr Shami remarked. “It is an honor to host players from Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Goth Machi, Peshawar, Wah Cantt, Risalpur, and Multan at Gymkhana, and we are thrilled to see them competing at this level.” Chief Referee Munazza Shaheen provided insights into the structure of the championship, announcing that seven categories will be contested this year. For Professional Golfers, there is WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking) Open Category while the other categories include Category B (Handicap 13-24, Amateurs), Category C (Handicap 25-36, Amateurs), Senior Lady Golfers, Junior Girls (Ages 11-14) and Junior Girls (Under 10).With 80 players registered, including five professionals and eight WAGR-ranked players, this edition promises highly competitive matches. Tournament Director Bela Azam expressed her deep commitment to the championship, stressing the crucial role played by title sponsor and her brand Julke.

She credited Julke’s continued support for helping expand the event’s scope and elevate its status in Pakistan’s golfing landscape.“Our support (from Julke) has been instrumental in making this tournament what it is today. Our sponsorship ensures that women’s golf continues to grow, attracting more players and enhancing the competitive level with each passing year,” she noted.