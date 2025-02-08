4th International Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference 2025 held at GC University

HYDERABAD - 4th International Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference 2025 held at Government Collage university Hyderabad here on Friday. The two-day conference was themed “National Unity and Protection of the Ummah: Strategy for Contemporary Muslim States in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).” Scholars from various countries including Saudi Arabia, India and various regions of Pakistan attended the conference and discussed the relevance of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in addressing contemporary challenges. The conference was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, with prominent scholars including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq from International Islamic University Islamabad and Prof. Dr. Qari Abdul Basit Muhammad from Jamia Abdullah Ibn Masood, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, attended as guests of honor. Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif, stated the Conferences is a vital platform for scholars to discuss solutions to contemporary challenges in light of the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings.

GC University Hyderabad is committed to fostering intellectual discourse and will continue to organize international conferences that promote knowledge, understanding, peace and progress.

The event featured presentations on topics such as the fundamental principles of the Prophet’s diplomacy, the Charter of Madina as a model for social cohesion, and the concept of national unity in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Scholars also discussed social unity, interfaith harmony, the ethical conduct of the Prophet (PBUH) in warfare, and the role of diplomacy and peace in ensuring national security.

Discussions further covered Islamic laws of war, the role of the Muslim Ummah in global peace and security, and the defensive strategies of the Prophet (PBUH).

The conference provided a platform for intellectual exchange, focusing on the importance of national unity, interfaith harmony, ethical governance, and diplomatic strategies in achieving peace and stability within the Muslim world.

Scholars at the conference emphasized that Muslim states face numerous challenges worldwide, and the key to overcoming them lies in unity and adherence to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as outlined in Seerat-un-Nabi.