A Counter-Terrorism Aspect

A recent uptick in terror-related activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan, is a matter of concern, solidifying the view that Pakistan has squarely fallen into the grip of terrorism.

The year 2024 witnessed around 444 terror attacks, which claimed the lives of approximately 685 members of the security forces, while more than 1,200 civilians lost their lives in KPK and Balochistan, according to the findings of the Annual Security Report 2024 compiled by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS). The report also indicates that violence surged by around 44 percent on average since 2021. Moreover, the number of casualties in 2024 was over 66 percent higher than in 2023, meaning that both incidents of terrorism and related human costs registered an increase. This finding contradicts the claims of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) office that the security forces have been winning the war against terrorism.

The CRSS report (and other similar reports) on terrorism highlights two key reference points: first, 30 August 2021, when the United States (US) Armed Forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan, marking the end of the 2001–2021 war in Afghanistan; and second, 28 November 2022, when the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off the ceasefire agreed with the Government of Pakistan in June and ordered its militants to carry out attacks across the country. Both dates indicate that Pakistan’s security forces must have prognosticated the kind of future bound to surface.

It was the 25th Constitutional Amendment, enacted on 31 May 2018, that officially merged the tribal belt with KPK. Now, in KPK, the most terrorism-hit areas have been the newly merged districts (such as Kurram, North Waziristan, and Khyber) bordering Afghanistan. This simply means that the former tribal belt has revolted. The rebels may be local or fugitives who had taken refuge in Afghanistan. The TTP has taken it upon itself to restore the lost status of the tribal belt, overlooking three key points. First, the existence of a politically segregated area within an independent country is no longer viable. Second, with the commencement of the war on terror in 2001, Pakistan’s relations with the US soured due to the unruly and ungovernable nature of the tribal belt, where al-Qaeda had taken refuge after fleeing from the Tora Bora mountainous region. Third, the tribal belt had been a hub of crime and smuggling; moreover, it was a sanctuary for proclaimed offenders from across Pakistan. Hence, any chance of restoring the lost status of the tribal belt is non-existent.

Recently, the ISPR has termed TTP members Khawarij, meaning “seceders” who have exited the community and are now at war with the State of Pakistan. In KPK, assistance to these Khawarij has come from three main districts: Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat. Since 2018, the Khawarij may have been waiting for an opportune time to react. Apparently, they waited for the departure of US forces from Afghanistan to seek the assistance of Afghans, who feel strengthened due to two factors. First, they reclaimed their capital, Kabul, from US forces. Second, they acquired the leftover equipment and weapons of the US forces. However, bad news has arrived for them. The newly elected US President, Donald Trump, has asked the Afghans to return the leftover weapons, valued at around US $7 billion. Furthermore, on 20 January, Trump signed an executive order halting the supply of US aid to Afghanistan.

On the one hand, post-2021 developments emboldened the Khawarij to renounce the ceasefire and resume attacks on Pakistan. However, on the other hand, 2025 has brought the shocking news of the US suspending aid to Kabul for an initial period of 90 days. Consequently, it is understandable that the government in Kabul may struggle to function. As survival becomes unviable, a resurgence of warlords may occur, triggering another round of internecine conflict over control of Kabul. With economic instability, normal life in Kabul may become unsustainable, prompting Afghanistan to once again look to external actors—including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Pakistan—for economic survival.

Trump’s formula is simple: what does Afghanistan give the US in return for aid? No Afghan can answer this question. On top of that, the Afghan government has not fulfilled its commitments under the Doha Accord. The US may demand full implementation of the accord to ensure benefits reach ordinary Afghans, particularly in the areas of girls’ education, minority protection, and democratic values. Thus far, Kabul has faltered on these counts.

Another dimension of this challenge is that, as financial aid to Kabul diminishes, tensions along Pakistan’s border may escalate. The Khawarij may increase the frequency and intensity of attacks on Pakistan—like a candle flickering before it goes out—in a bid to maximise their advantage before Kabul disowns them. The same pattern may unfold in Balochistan, where four districts (Quetta, Kech, Kalat, and Musakhail) remained notorious for terrorist activities in 2024, according to the CRSS report.

In short, Pakistan is currently gripped by terrorist activities in its western half. However, Trump’s resolve to cut foreign aid to Afghanistan is ultimately poised to benefit Pakistan, which has been suffering from the consequences of US weapons left behind and is striving to quell terrorism in KPK and Balochistan.

Dr. Tehmina Aslam Ranjha

The writer is an analyst on National Security and Counter-Terrorism. She tweets @TA_Ranjha and can be reached at taranjha1@gmail.com