Agricultural tax bill a legal matter: KP Governor

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said the agricultural tax bill was a legal matter and assured that he would return the bill to the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly with the concerns raised by farmers.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of farmers and landowners from Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, and the Malakand Division. The delegation was accompanied by provincial president of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and Gohar Rehman Advocate from the Peoples Lawyers’ Forum. It included Ajmal Shah Roghani, Provincial President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farmers Association, Syed Hussain Ahmad, President of the Kisan Board (Pakistan) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malakand, and Rizwanullah, Vice President of the Kisan Board, among others.

The farmers expressed serious concerns over the proposed agricultural tax bill and unanimously urged the Governor to reject what they termed an “anti-agriculture” law. They argued that instead of providing relief to small and large farmers, the provincial government was burdening them with taxes. They warned that imposing a tax on agricultural income would be detrimental to the sector and could lead to its collapse in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They particularly highlighted the plight of tobacco farmers and vegetable growers, who would be most affected by the proposed tax.

The delegation also called for civil honors to be awarded to farmers and landowners for their contributions to agriculture. They warned of widespread protests if the bill was not revoked.

Governor Faisal Kundi assured the delegation of his support and announced plans to host the province’s largest farmers’ convention at the Governor House, where awards would be given to deserving landowners and farmers. He emphasized that protests were not a solution and urged farmers to engage in negotiations with the provincial government and the Chief Minister to resolve the issue. He reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of farmers and landowners at all relevant forums.