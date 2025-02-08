Ahmed Baig takes lead at 14th Rashid D Habib Golf

LAHORE - Defending champion Ahmed Baig surged to the top of the leaderboard on Day 2 of the 14th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament, taking a commanding lead with a 9-under-par 135 at Karachi Golf Club. Ahmed Baig, representing RPG, showcased remarkable consistency and precision, reinforcing his status as one of Pakistan’s premier professional golfers. He is also a defending champion. Close behind him are Muhammad Munir (RWP) and Muhammad Zubair (KGC), both tied at second place with scores of 137 (7 under par). Other notable contenders include Hamza Taimur Amin (RMG), Tallat Ijaz (GYM), and Mudassir Iqbal (KGC), all tied at fourth place with a score of 141 (3 under par). With two rounds remaining, the race for the title is still wide open. After the cut, 52 professionals will advance to the third round, while 32 senior pros and 23 junior pros will play their first round today (February 8). Bank AL Habib’s Rashid D Habib Memorial National Golf Tournament is a premier event in Pakistan’s golfing calendar, attracting top talent and promoting excellence in the sport. The championship will conclude on February 9, with the final round determining the ultimate winner.