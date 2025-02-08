Appointments on political basis will destroy Sindh’s education sector, says teachers

KARACHI - Highlighting their reservations over the recent amendment to the universities’ law that allows bureaucrats to head institutions of higher learning, teachers at a seminar held at Karachi University (KU) were of the shared opinion that there was still hope for a positive change if unity was demonstrated on campuses and students were engaged in the struggle against the controversial law.

The speakers emphasised the need for creating awareness about the key features of the controversial law and how it would affect the institution of the vice chancellor office, teachers and students.

The provincial government, they said, had already destroyed institutions of schools and colleges and was now after universities to ruin what’s left on campuses.

“We fear that the corruption-tainted education. It seems that the provincial government wants to take control of funds bureaucracy will destroy university and assets of universities and destroy them,” said Dr Kamran Zakria heading NED University Teachers’ Association, while citing examples of PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills.

Under the amendment, he said, a cadre officer of BPS-21 or above from the department of police, district management group or provincial management service (having bachelor’s degree in engineering and master’s degree in any discipline from a Higher Education Commission-recognised institution) could be appointed vice chancellor.

“There was absolutely no justification to bring this controversial law. The government says that the new law would help “run the universities smoothly” but doesn’t explain what exactly hindered it to fix the problems on campuses. All key appointments on campuses are made by the government,” he said.

Munawar Abbas and Rasul Qazi, both representing the Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA), urged teachers not to lose hope in the face of adversity and demonstrate unity.

“This fight is not about saving the vice chancellors or teachers. What is at stake is our academic institutions and future of our students. This fire would spread and destroy all academic institutions, from educational boards to universities,” warned Mr Abbas, while underscoring the need for creating awareness about what he described as the disastrous consequences of the new law.

The speakers condemned the “derogatory remarks” of the Sindh chief minister about some vice chancellors and said it didn’t suit him to make such statements. The government was solely responsible for the mess on campuses as it made all key appointments, they said.

Dr Syed Shahabuddin of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology and Dr Maroof Bin Rauf of Karachi University Teachers’ Society also spoke at the event organised by Tanzeem-i-Asatazah Pakistan.