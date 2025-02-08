Saturday, February 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Awais Qadir Shah participates in JCPA Regional Conference at Punjab Assembly

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah along with parliamentary delegation comprising of the provincial Assembly  members, participated in the 1st Joint Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia & South-East Asia Regional Conference held at Punjab Assembly Assembly in Lahore on Friday. The Sindh Assembly delegation includes MPA Heer Soho, MPA Dr. Sikandar Shoro, MPA Khurram Karim Soomro, MPA Sadia Javed, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali, and MPA Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman. According to statement issued here by Sindh Assembly Secretariat, Speaker Awais Qadir Shah extended congratulations to Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan of the Punjab Assembly and his team for successfully hosting the conference.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1738996923.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025