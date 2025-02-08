Saturday, February 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Awareness walks against kite flying organized

APP
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -   Rawalpindi district police have organized awareness walks in different areas in the jurisdiction of R.A. Bazaar and Airport police stations. According to a police spokesman, the SDPOs Civil Lines and Cantt, SHOs of Airport and R.A. Bazaar police stations, students, traders, citizens and others participated in the walks. 

The spokesman informed that a series of awareness walks were conducted regarding the prevention of kite flying and aerial firing. 

He said that walks to spread awareness among the citizens about the harms of kite flying and aerial firing. 

Special awareness pamphlets were also distributed during the walks and awareness banners were also displayed at different points. 

After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable offence, and the accused could be punished with imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and a fine amounting to Rs 500,000 to Rs 5 million, said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani. 

PTI leaders, workers arrested as party observes ‘black day’ nationwide

He further said that all available resources are being utilized to prevent kite flying. The CPO urged the citizens especially parents to come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying and aerial firing.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1738996923.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025