Bangladesh Naval chief, CDF of Maldives Armed Forces call on COAS

ISLAMABAD - Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Bangladesh Navy, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on Friday. According to a press release issued by the ISPR, during this second high level visit by Bangladesh Armed Forces in the recent past, both dignitaries engaged in discussions on matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation. Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan commended Pakistan’s significant contributions to regional peace and stability and in particular appreciated holding of upcoming Multinational Maritime Exercise Aman 2025 and conduct of Aman Dialogue. He also acknowledged Pakistan Armed Forces’ pivotal role in fostering peace and stability in the region.

Also, Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Maldives Armed Forces, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation and regional security dynamics, were discussed in detail. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the enduring bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and the Maldives, underscoring their shared perspectives on key regional issues. Recognising the evolving security landscape, the two military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and revitalizing bilateral ties, with a view to enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest. The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Army for its exceptional professionalism, dedication, and contributions to regional stability.