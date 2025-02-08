Bilawal calls for strong Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday stressed the need to strengthen public ties between Pakistan and the United States. He emphasised that religion should be a unifying force rather than a source of division.

Speaking to journalists after attending the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington hosted by US President Donald Trump, he described the event as a valuable opportunity to promote interfaith harmony. He noted that the gathering included global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, who addressed the attendees.

Bilawal underscored how the event brought together people from diverse backgrounds, reinforcing the idea that faith can bridge differences.

Earlier, in his address at the closing ceremony, Bilawal reflected on his personal faith journey, saying: “Everyone experiences their own journey of faith, and for many, including myself, faith is deeply tied to loss.

The more you endure, the stronger your faith becomes.”

He recalled the profound tragedies his family had faced, including the assassination of his grandfather, former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and the deaths of his uncles, Shahnawaz and Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

He also spoke about the heartbreaking loss of his mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007—just weeks before she was scheduled to address the National Prayer Breakfast in 2008.

Bilawal reaffirmed his belief that religion should bring people together, rather than divide them, stating: “As a man of faith and a politician, I want to emphasize that religion is often misused to create divisions. But the true essence of faith, of God, of the Almighty, is unity. It is not a force that separates us—it is a force that binds us together. Never let anyone tell you otherwise.”

He also spoke about the shared reverence for Jesus Christ in both Christianity and Islam, explaining:

During his visit, Bilawal also held discussions with members of the US Congress. However, he clarified that, as he is no longer serving as Pakistan’s foreign minister, these meetings were conducted in a personal capacity.

The National Prayer Breakfast, hosted by newly elected US President Donald Trump, was attended by prominent leaders from around the world, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had been invited to the gathering.