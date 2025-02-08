CDA earns NA committee’s ire for inefficiency

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) has expressed concerns over the transfer of DHO projects (District Health Offices) to the CDA, stating that the CDA had not delivered satisfactory results in the past. The meeting of the committee was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA, at the Parliament House, Islamabad. The panel discussed the budgetary proposals for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) related to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for the financial year 2025-2026. The session focused on reviewing key healthcare projects and proposals for the coming year, as well as addressing concerns raised by members regarding the performance of hospitals in Islamabad and the ongoing health initiatives across the country. The proceedings started by reviewing the development portfolio shared by the Ministry carrying 41 major projects, with a proposed portfolio size of Rs. 154,588.062 million. These development projects are aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure and addressing critical challenges faced by public hospitals in the capital, such as human resource shortages and the need for upgraded facilities. The Committee acknowledged the importance of these initiatives but expressed concerns about the effectiveness of past spending and the distribution of resources. The Chairman Committee emphasized that before expanding hospital infrastructure, it was crucial to prioritize manpower and ensure that sufficient staff was available to meet the growing demands of patients. The Committee also underscored the importance of strengthening Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Islamabad and its peripheries to improve healthcare services in the rural and underserved areas. It was highlighted that many of the current health facilities were operating with limited human resources and lacked basic medical supplies. The Committee members also raised concerns about the transfer of DHO projects (District Health Offices) to the CDA, stating that the CDA had not delivered satisfactory results in the past. The Committee recommended creation of a new, independent agency to oversee such projects, rather than relying on the CDA’s historical inefficiencies. The Ministry was asked to explore alternative options, possibly by adopting models seen in other provinces, where dedicated construction units were responsible for overseeing health infrastructure development.

Looking ahead, the Committee expressed its commitment to holding regular meetings on PSDP to review and finalize the proposals and allocations for the health sector, ensuring that funding is directed to projects that will have the most impact on improving healthcare services in Pakistan. The next Committee meeting will further review ongoing projects and discuss new initiatives including Neonatal care, Hepatitis and Diabetes treatment programs and explore other innovative health care solutions.