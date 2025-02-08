Climate Call

The ‘Breathe Pakistan’ two-day global climate conference, emphasized for a cleaner and greener future. The conference aimed to make Pakistan climate-resilient by 2047 while fostering regional cooperation across South Asia, where countries face shared challenges of rising temperatures, water scarcity, and increasing natural disasters.

It is commendable that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sharif, is prioritizing environmental issues. Given that Pakistan ranks among the top ten countries most affected by climate change, such initiatives are not just timely but essential. The nation’s minimal contribution to global emissions juxtaposed with its vulnerability to climate-induced calamities underscores the urgency for robust environmental policies.

We perceive that addressing climate change transcends political affiliations and requires a unified approach. All stakeholders, irrespective of their political differences, must collaborate to mitigate this crisis that permeates every facet of our lives—from individual health to economic stability and agricultural productivity. The adverse effects of climate change do not discriminate; they impact the entire nation indiscriminately.

However, while conferences and discussions are valuable, the time for mere rhetoric has long passed. Practical solutions and tangible actions are imperative. This includes implementing sustainable agricultural practices, investing in renewable energy, and developing infrastructure that is resilient to climate impacts. Moreover, securing predictable, flexible, and grant-based financial support from the international community is crucial to building resilient infrastructure and investing in sustainable development.

The ‘Breathe Pakistan’ initiative should indeed be our rallying cry. But let it be accompanied by concrete actions and unwavering commitment from all sectors of society. Only through collective effort and practical implementation can we hope to secure a sustainable and prosperous future for the generations to come.