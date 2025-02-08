CM Punjab allocates Rs276.6 million for Sultan City Road construction

Muzaffargarh - A long-standing issue in Sultan City, Tehsil Jatoi, District Muzaffargarh, has finally been addressed as Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved Rs 276.6 million for the construction and improvement of the city’s main road. The funds were sanctioned following a proposal by MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, on the Chief Minister’s directives, met with MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid (PP-272 Muzaffargarh), who emphasized the urgent need for a durable and well-maintained road in Sultan City. Acknowledging the significance of the project, CM Punjab approved the release of Rs 276.6 million for the concrete paving and drainage system of the two-kilometer-long main road. With the allocation of funds, the tendering process has been completed, and construction is set to commence soon. Additionally, funds have been released for road repairs in other areas of PP-272, Jatoi District. The residents of PP-272 expressed their gratitude to CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid for addressing their longstanding grievances. They also prayed for the success of this development initiative. MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid remarked, “It was my dream to transform PP-272 Jatoi into a developed constituency. Thanks to the prayers of the people and the support of CM Punjab, this dream is turning into reality.”

He further stated that the poor condition of Sultan City’s main road had been a major issue for years, causing distress to commuters and residents. However, with CM Punjab’s approval, the road will now be reconstructed with proper drainage on both sides. “I am grateful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for approving this much-needed project, and I assure the people that work will begin soon,” he added.