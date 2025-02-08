Saturday, February 08, 2025
Commerce minister meets OIC secretary-general in Jeddah

Commerce minister meets OIC secretary-general in Jeddah
February 08, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah to discuss avenues for strengthening economic, trade, and development cooperation among OIC member states.

During the meeting, Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to deeper engagement with the OIC, emphasizing that frequent high-level interactions are crucial for fostering stronger economic and strategic ties within the Muslim world, said a press release issued here on Friday. He conveyed the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s appreciation for the Secretary-General’s participation in the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities, held in Islamabad on January 11-12, 2025, and commended the OIC’s efforts in advancing women’s empowerment across member states. The minister underscored the importance of economic and trade connectivity in promoting prosperity and stability among OIC nations. He praised the Secretary-General’s leadership in facilitating trade and development initiatives, highlighting their role in strengthening intra-OIC cooperation.

Inviting the Secretary-General to visit the ongoing Made in Pakistan Exhibition at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Center, Minister Jam Kamal Khan described the event as a landmark initiative, showcasing Pakistan’s industrial strength and providing a dynamic platform for economic collaboration with OIC countries. He further reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to hosting the 18th OIC Trade Fair in Lahore later this year, seeking the OIC’s support to ensure its success. Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha welcomed Pakistan’s proactive role in promoting economic integration within the OIC and expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s initiatives aimed at enhancing trade and development among member states.

He lauded Pakistan’s efforts in fostering greater cooperation within the OIC and emphasized the organization’s commitment to facilitating trade, investment, and sustainable growth across the Muslim world. At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Jam Kamal Khan wrote his remarks in the OIC’s Guest Book, expressing Pakistan’s strong belief in the OIC’s ability to unite and uplift the Muslim Ummah through economic collaboration. Both sides reiterated their commitment to collective progress, emphasizing the need for joint initiatives to strengthen trade, investment, and development partnerships among OIC member states.

