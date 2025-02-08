Court extends interim bail for Bushra Bibi till Feb 17

ISLAMABAD - The lower court on Friday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of PTI, till February 17 in Ramna police station case. Hearing the case, Additional Session Judge Amir Zia granted the bail, where her lawyer sought exemption from her appearance in court. Bushra Bibi, currently detained in Central Jail Adiala in connection with a separate £190 million case, was granted interim bail in the Ramna police station case. Her lawyer, Ansar Kayani, argued that since she is already in custody, the Ramna police should conduct their investigation within the jail premises. However, the court accepted the request, extending her interim bail and adjourning further proceedings till Feb 17.