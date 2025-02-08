Saturday, February 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court extends interim bail for Bushra Bibi till Feb 17

Court extends interim bail for Bushra Bibi till Feb 17
NEWS WIRE
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The lower court on Friday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of PTI, till February 17 in Ramna police station case. Hearing the case, Additional Session Judge Amir Zia granted the bail, where her lawyer sought exemption from her appearance in court. Bushra Bibi, currently detained in Central Jail Adiala in connection with a separate £190 million case, was granted interim bail in the Ramna police station case. Her lawyer, Ansar Kayani, argued that since she is already in custody, the Ramna police should conduct their investigation within the jail premises. However, the court accepted the request, extending her interim bail and adjourning further proceedings till Feb 17.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1738905853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025