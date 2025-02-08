Court orders authorities to allow Bushra Bibi to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday directed authorities to allow to meet her incarcerated husband, Imran Khan, in Adiala Jail.

The order was issued during a hearing regarding Bushra Bibi’s alleged involvement in the November 26, 2024, violence in Islamabad.

A police team had reached Adiala Jail to present in court concerning 31 cases registered against her. During the investigation into 10 of these cases, she refused to cooperate, stating that she would only respond after consulting Imran Khan.

Later, police presented her before Judge Amjad Ali Shah, where she reiterated her request to meet Imran Khan and her counsel, Salman Safdar, before joining the investigation. She also submitted an application demanding that the investigation be conducted in the PTI founder’s presence.

The court, by standard operating procedures, ordered the authorities to facilitate the meeting and adjourned the hearing until March 7.