DC visits polio fix, transit points

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited various polio fix and transit points of Basic Health Center Mehr Ali Jamali, Basic Health Center Khabar Lakmir and UC Kadhar and checked the record of polio teams operating during the ongoing national anti-polio campaign. During the visit, DC instructed incharges basic health centers to ensure better health facilities for the patients here. DC emphasized that special attention should also be given to the vaccination of children against polio and maintaining the cold chain of the polio vaccine.

He said that the government medicines in the basic health centers should be properly stamped as free for patients by authorities.

Later deputy commissioner visited the medicine warehouse of the health department and checked the medicine records of the expired medicines.

District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.