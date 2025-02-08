Another attack, another predictable narrative. The recent shooting at Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, Sweden is a chilling reminder of the growing tide of Islamophobia in the West. A school for continued learning turned into a site of violence, yet the reaction from mainstream media and world leaders has been notably muted.

Had the attacker been a Muslim, the headlines would have been markedly different. The incident would have been framed as an act of terrorism, with calls for policy changes, surveillance, and condemnation from global leaders. However, because the perpetrator was a white man, the coverage has been careful—almost apologetic—painting him as a troubled recluse rather than a threat to society. This selective outrage is not new; it is a well-worn pattern. When a Muslim is even remotely linked to an attack, the response is swift and severe.

This hypocrisy is what emboldens Islamophobes and makes Muslim communities feel increasingly unsafe. The absence of widespread condemnation sends a clear message: violence against minorities does not warrant the same level of outrage. It is this very mindset that normalises hate crimes and allows far-right extremism to fester unchecked.

Islamophobia is not just an abstract concept; it has real, deadly consequences. Western societies must confront this double standard, acknowledge the bias in their discourse, and address the growing threat of white supremacist violence with the same urgency that is reserved for acts committed by Muslims. Until then, the cycle of selective outrage will continue—at the cost of innocent lives.