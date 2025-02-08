Dr Aafia can be swapped with Shakeel Afridi, lawyer tells IHC

ISLAMABAD - Siddiqui’s US attorney Clive Smith Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) about the possible ways to bring her back to Pakistan.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan conducted hearing of a constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, who moved the court through her lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate and sought release of Siddiqui currently confined in an American prison.

In this matter, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal, lawyer Imran Shafiq and amicus curiae Zainab Janjua appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Siddiqui’s American lawyer Clive Smith, who is representing in her cases in Pakistan and the United States, submitted a new declaration to the court and proposed an exchange of prisoners Aafia Siddiqui and Shakeel Afridi. He stated that Shakeel Afridi can be extradited to the United States and Aafia Siddiqui can be brought back to the country. Smith said in the new declaration submitted before the court that Siddiqui could be repatriated in exchange for Shakil Afridi. At this, the IHC bench asked about the government’s stance on exchanging Shakil Afridi for Siddiqui.

It also asked that what action the Foreign Ministry had taken regarding the letter sent by the Pakistani Prime Minister to former US President Joe Biden, which remained unanswered. The court directed the government to respond to each question raised in Clive Smith’s declaration. After issuing the aforementioned directions, the bench deferred hearing of the case till February 21.