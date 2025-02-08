FG and HN Polo qualify for Jinnah Gold Cup final

LAHORE - FG Polo and HN Polo have secured their spots in the main final of the 5th Jinnah Gold Cup 2025, following thrilling victories on the third day of the tournament at Jinnah Polo Fields. As part of the season’s first high-goal event, two competitive matches were played yesterday, drawing a large crowd of spectators and families.In the first match of the day, FG Polo clinched a hard-fought 4-3 victory over DS Polo, booking their place in the final. For FG Polo, Raja Mikael Sami and Nicolas Ruiz scored two goals each.For DS Polo, Daniyal Sheikh, Max Charlton, and Ahmed Ali Tiwana each contributed one goal. The match kicked off with FG Polo drawing first blood through a well-executed field goal, but DS Polo quickly responded, leveling the score at 1-1. The second chukker mirrored the first, as both teams added one goal each, keeping the contest finely balanced at 2-2. In the third chukker, DS Polo edged ahead, netting the only goal of the period to take a slender 3-2 lead. However, FG Polo staged a brilliant comeback in the fourth and final chukker, firing in two consecutive goals to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory in a nail-biting finish. The second match of the day saw HN Polo deliver an emphatic 7-4 win against Olympia/AZB, securing their final berth.For HN Polo, Hamza Mawaz Khan led the charge with five fabulous goals, while Ramiro Zavaleta and PelayoBerazadi added one goal each.For Olympia/AZB, Luis Manuel Aguirre netted three goals, and Novillo Astrada scored one goal. With these results, the Jinnah Gold Cup 2025 main final will feature a high-stakes clash between FG Polo and HN Polo, while the subsidiary final will see DS Polo face BN/Newage Polo.