Free wheelchairs provided to 17 disabled persons

Wana - Jamaat-e-Islami South Waziristan, in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, has provided free wheelchairs to 17 disabled individuals at the Wana Press Club.

The welfare event was attended by Al-Khidmat Foundation President Umar Wazir, Jamaat-e-Islami South Waziristan Ameer Asadullah Bahir, along with Saif-ur-Rehman, Abdul Wahab, Nadeem Khan, Salahuddin, and prominent political leader Taj Muhammad.

Speaking at the event, Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) President Umar Wazir stated that over the past eight months, hundreds of disabled individuals in South Waziristan Lower have received free wheelchairs, and numerous poor families have been provided with bedding. He reaffirmed the commitment to continue this humanitarian assistance in the future. The speakers praised this welfare initiative, emphasizing that Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat Foundation are dedicated to serving those in need, regardless of race or background, and will continue their efforts to provide every possible assistance to poor and needy tribal families.