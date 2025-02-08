Gaddafi Stadium’s grand opening dazzles with spectacular performances and fireworks

LAHORE - The upgraded Gaddafi Stadium was unveiled in a grand opening ceremony on Friday night, captivating a packed crowd with electrifying musical performances, a dazzling fireworks display, and a breathtaking light show.

Renowned Pakistani singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig set the stage on fire with their high-energy performances, thrilling the enthusiastic spectators who filled every corner of the iconic stadium. With free entry granted to fans, thousands turned up to witness the unforgettable spectacle.

The newly revamped Gaddafi Stadium now boasts brighter LED floodlights, massive digital scoreboards, upgraded seating, and enhanced facilities, including 10,000 additional seats—all designed to elevate the cricketing experience to international standards.

Under the leadership of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the stadium underwent a remarkable transformation in just 117 days, emerging as a world-class venue ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The state-of-the-art enhancements reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to hosting top-tier international cricket, with Gaddafi Stadium set to be at the heart of the upcoming mega events.