Gascón vows to stay silent after offensive tweets

LAHORE - The star of Spanish-language musical Emilia Pérez has said she will stay quiet for the rest of the film’s Oscars campaign, after offensive comments she wrote in the past came to light. Tweets posted by best actress nominee Karla Sofía Gascón, mostly between 2019 and 2024, have caused significant fallout and left the film’s awards campaign in disarray.

Gascón has released several statements and given interviews since the controversy began, but in a new Instagram post she said she now wanted to step back and “let the work talk for itself”.

She added she hoped her silence would “allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference”. Gascón had already pulled out of appearing at several awards season events in the coming days. It is not yet clear whether she will still attend the Oscars on 2 March.

Her latest statement follows an interview the film’s director Jacques Audiard gave to Deadline, in which he condemned Gascón’s tweets and said he was no longer in contact with her. In her new statement, Gascón said, “Following Jacques’ interview that I understand, I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself.”

She also reiterated her regret for her original tweets, saying that she wanted to “sincerely apologise to everyone who has been hurt along the way”.

The original tweets saw Gascón make comments about Islam, George Floyd, and the high level of diversity at the Oscars.

After they were brought to light, Gascón said she was “deeply sorry to those I have caused pain”, adding that she is not racist and that many of her comments had been taken out of context.