Saturday, February 08, 2025
Gold price jumps to record Rs300,046/tola

NEWS WIRE
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,346 and was sold at record Rs300,046 on Friday against its sale at Rs298,700 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,154 to Rs257,241 from Rs256,087 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs235,812 from Rs234,754. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs51 to Rs3,378 whereas that of ten grams went up by Rs44 to Rs2,896. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,869 from $2,859, the Association reported.

