Govt prioritising governance reforms to combat climate change: PM

February 08, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government has prioritized governance reforms, policy execution and capacity building to deal with climate challenge.  In his televised message regarding International Breathe Pakistan conference, the prime minister emphasized that developing countries like Pakistan need more predictable, flexible and grant-based financial support to build resilient infrastructure and invest in sustainable development.

He said without such support, the path to climate adaptation and green transformation will remain elusive. The Prime Minister pointed out that climate change is one of the pressing challenges of our time. He said Pakistan’s emissions are less than one percent, yet we are one of the most climate affected countries with an unprecedented cycle of climate induced floods, rapid glacier meltdown, blistering heat waves and soil cracking droughts. He said we are integrating climate resilience into energy, equity, connectivity and development.

