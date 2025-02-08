IHC summons Superintendent Central Jail Adiala in person

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday summoned Superintendent Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi and directed him to appear before the court in person on the next hearing. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued these directions while hearing of the contempt of court petition filed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

The petitioner asserted that he was not allowed to meet PTI founder Imran Khan in jail despite the directives of the IHC.

In his petition, he sought issuance of direction to the respondents to facilitate his meeting with Imran Ahmed Khan Niaz presently confined in Central Prison Adiala.

The counsel contended that refusal on part of the respondents to allow the petitioner to meet Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is against the law, constitution and fundamental rights; the acts and omissions of the respondents are in violation of the settled democratic principles and a hurdle in smooth functioning of the Federation.

Later, the IHC bench served notices to the respondents and deferred the hearing of the case till February 12 with above-mentioned directions.

Meanwhile, the Anchors Association also challenged the amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) before the IHC.

In the petition moved by senior anchors Hamid Mir, Naseem Zahra, Adnan Haider and Amir Abbas, the petitioners prayed to the court to declare the amendment to the PECA Act null and void.

The anchors filed the petition through President IHC Bar Association Riyasat Ali Azad and Imran Shafiq Advocate.