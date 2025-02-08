Imran remains a tough person, Sadiq accepts complexities in govt-PTI talks

LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday reaffirmed the government’s willingness to hold talks with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party stating that dialogue remains open and the government has never shut its doors for negotiations.

Speaking to the media after addressing the inaugural session of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference at the Punjab Assembly on Friday, Ayaz Sadiq dismissed reports of a breakdown in communication with the PTI saying that the PTI team was still in contact with the government.

“We have never closed the doors for negotiations with the PTI,” he stated, adding that the government’s negotiation committee, formed earlier for talks with the opposition party, remains intact.

Sadiq further claimed that informal contact between the government and PTI still exists. He expressed hope that once PTI concludes its internal discussions, its negotiation team might return to the government’s committee to resume dialogue. “If PTI gets internal approval first, then they will come to us as well,” he remarked.

However, he acknowledged the complexities of negotiations, noting that PTI’s founder remains a “tough person”.

Ayaz Sadiq’s remarks stand in contrast to statements made by other members of the government’s negotiation team as well as PTI leaders, who have declared that the negotiations are currently stalled. While Sadiq insists that informal contact remains and doors for dialogue are open, both sides have previously indicated that talks have hit an impasse, with no immediate prospects of resumption.

Also, the offer for renewed dialogue comes amid ongoing political uncertainty and strained relations between the ruling coalition and PTI. Previous negotiation attempts have faced setbacks, primarily due to disagreements over electoral processes, political legitimacy, and governance issues. While the government has expressed openness to talks, PTI has remained divided internally on its approach, delaying meaningful engagement.