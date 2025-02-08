Israel to free 183 Palestinians, Hamas to release 3 Israelis in latest swap

GAZA - Hamas has released the names of three Israeli men it said it would free from Gaza on Saturday, in what will be the fifth round of exchanges under the ongoing ceasefire.

Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy are expected to be released on the 491st day of their captivity, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed. Scores of Palestinian prisoners are due to be released in return.

Ben Ami, 56, was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, from his home in Kibbutz Be’eri. His wife Raz Ben Ami was also taken captive and was freed during a ceasefire in November 2023.

Sharabi, age 52, was also taken from his home in Kibbutz Be’eri. His wife and daughters were murdered on October 7, according to the kibbutz. His brother Yossi Sharabi, who was taken captive, died in Gaza, where his body remains, according to the Israeli military.

Or Levy, age 34, was attending the Nova music festival on October 7 when he was kidnapped. His wife Eynav was murdered in the attack.

Also, the Hamas prisoners’ media office says Israel is expected to free 183 Palestinians in exchange for the release of three hostages, including 18 who have been serving life sentences, 54 serving long sentences and 111 who were detained in the Gaza Strip during the war.

Earlier the Palestinian group accused Israel of breaching their ceasefire accord and held off announcing the names of the three Israelis until a 4 p.m. deadline had passed.

It is not immediately clear whether the delay will affect the timing of the scheduled exchange.

Hamas accused Israel of delaying the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying food and other humanitarian supplies agreed under the truce deal that took effect on January 19, and holding back all but a fraction of the tents and mobile homes needed to provide shelter to people returning to their bombed-out homes.

“This demonstrates clear manipulation of relief and shelter priorities,” Hamas claims in a statement.

COGAT, the Defense Ministry body that is overseeing the aid deliveries into Gaza, denied the accusation and warned that Israel will “not tolerate violations by Hamas.”

In total, Israel has said it will release up to 1,904 Palestinian prisoners — including 737 serving life terms for dozens of murders — in return for 33 Israeli hostages during the first phase of the ceasefire deal with Hamas.