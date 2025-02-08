Justice Sattar terms issuance of IHC seniority list illegal

ISLAMABAD - Judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Babar Sattar on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and termed the issuance of seniority list as well as reconstitution of the Administration Committee as illegal and unconstitutional.

In his six pages letter, Justice Sattar stated that he received the Seniority List dated 03.02.2025 and notification dated 03.02.2025 reconstituting the Administration Committee of IHC and including therein Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and notification dated: 03.02.2025 reconstituting the Departmental Promotion Committee to comprise Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan.

The judge said that the seniority lists as well as the notifications have been issued in breach of the Constitution and the law and he therefore felt duty bound to bring this matter to your attention.

He mentioned that the Seniority List has placed Justice Dogar, Judge Lahore High Court, as the Senior Puisne Judge ahead in seniority to all other judges of the Islamabad High Court. “As I am aggrieved by such seniority list I have raised the illegalities that mire such list through a separate representation. I only mention the matter here as the provisions of the Constitution that render the seniority list unconstitutional also render the aforementioned notifications illegal to the extent that they include a judge from the Lahore High Court and a judge from the Sindh High Court as members of committees of the Islamabad High Court without them having made an oath as judges of the Islamabad High Court as required under Article 194 of the Constitution,” added Justice Sattar.

He maintained, “I apologize if this note reads as a tutorial on Constitutional Law 101. But unfortunately the circumstances that have unfolded leading to the issuance of the seniority list and the notifications mentioned above are so absurd that pointing out the basic requirements of our Constitution in relation to the assumption of the office of a judge has become Article 193 provides that the Chief Justice and each other Judge of a High Court is to be appointed by the President in accordance with Article 175A of the Constitution. The other possible mode of appointment of a judge to a High Court is by means of transfer in terms of Article 200 of the Constitution.”

The judge said that he understands that the Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification dated 01.02.2025 declaring that Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Judge Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, Judge Sindh High Court and Justice Muhammad Asif, Additional Judge, Balochistan High Court, have been transferred and appointed as Judges of Islamabad High Court. The transfer notification does not state whether the appointments by transfer are temporary or permanent.

He pointed out that the Article 194 of the Constitution states that before entering office, the Chief Justice of a High Court shall make before the Governor, and any other judge of the High Court shall make before the Chief Justice, an oath in the form set out under Third Schedule of the Constitution. The language of the oath of office prescribed under the Third Schedule of the Constitution identifies the oath-taker as the judge of a particular High Court, and further identifies the territorial jurisdiction within which the judge discharges his duties and performs his/her functions. A collective reading of Articles 175A, 192, 193, 194 and 200 unequivocally provide that before entering the office of a judge of a High Court the individual, appointed as such must swear the prescribed oath and it is such swearing of the oath that marks the assumption of the office of the judge of the particular High Court.

He further said that it is pursuant to Article 178 of the Constitution the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Judges of the Supreme Court make an oath in the form set out in the Third Schedule before entering into office and beginning to discharge functions as the Chief Justice or judge of the Supreme Court. This includes ad hoe judges appointed to the Supreme Court in terms of Article 182 of the Constitution. For example, more recently, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, retired Judges of the Supreme Court, swore an oath in terms of Article 178 of the Constitution before assuming their office as ad hoc Judges of the Supreme Court.

Justice Sattar wrote, “Similarly, whether it is additional judges appointed to a High Court in terms of Article 197 of the Constitution or Judges appointed in terms of Article 193 or Article 200 of the Constitution, no judge can assume the office of a judge and begin to discharge the functions and duties of the office of a judge of a High Court without swearing an oath as a judge of that particular High Court vested with jurisdiction within the territory that falls in the province of such High Court. Thus, whether it is additional judges appointed in terms of Article 197 of the Constitution or judges appointed in terms of Article 193 or Article 200 of the Constitution, no judge can assume the office and begin to discharge the functions and duties of the office of a judge of a High Court without swearing an oath as a judge of that High Court.”

“Justices Dogar, Soomro and Asif, our esteemed colleagues who have been appointed by transfer, and were previously serving in the Lahore High Court, Sindh High Court and the Balochistan High Court, respectively, have sworn oaths as Judges of such High Courts, pursuant to which they were exercising powers of their High Court within the respective territorial jurisdictions of such High Courts. After their appointment to Islamabad High Court by transfer in terms of Article 200 of the Constitution they have not sworn an oath in the form prescribed in Third Schedule of the Constitution as judges of Islamabad High Court as the rest of us have done,” added the judge.

He continued that the oaths sworn by the transferred Judges clearly provide that they will discharge their duties and perform their functions as judges of the Lahore High Court, Sindh High Court and the Balochistan High Court, respectively, and not as judges of the Islamabad High Court as our oath read. Consequently, they cannot be taken to have assumed the office of judges of the Islamabad High Court and can therefore not be treated as Judges of the Islamabad High Court for purposes of discharge of judicial duties and/or administrative functions.

He said that it is under your watch that Justices Dogar, Soomro and Asif have begun holding court and exercising powers as judges of the Islamabad High Court since 03-02-2025, in breach of the requirements of Article 194 of the Constitution. As the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, to state the obvious, you were under an obligation to administer oath to the transferred judges, in terms of Article 194 of the Constitution, before they could assume office as judges of Islamabad High Court.

He stated that every passing day, that the transferred judges exercise judicial and/or administrative powers and functions of the office of a judge of the Islamabad High Court, the illegality will continue to be perpetuated. Apart from the question of constitutionality of their orders and actions, allowing and/or facilitating the transferred judges to continue to discharge the duties and functions as judges of the IHC, could also cause them embarrassment, in the event that those affected by their orders and/or action challenge the same for being devoid of legal authority.

Justice also wrote that what follows from the above is that until such time that the transferred judges make an oath in terms of Article 194 of the Constitution, and assume the office of judges of the IHC, they cannot be conferred with any administrative duties and functions as judges of IHC. Thus, any judicial committee of IHC reconstituted in a manner that comprises any of the transferred judges would not be duly constituted in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and any decisions or actions taken by such committees, apart from embarrassing the Islamabad High Court, would also be devoid of legal authority.

He also mentioned that the notification dated 03.02.2025 has reconstituted the Administration Committee of IHC to include Justices Dogar and Soomro. This notification is also contrary to the requirements of Islamabad Judicial Service Rules, 2011. As you would appreciate, Islamabad Judicial Service Rules have been enacted in exercise of powers under section 6 of the Islamabad High Court Act, 2010, read with Article 203 of the Constitution. Rule 2(a) of the Islamabad Judicial Service Rules defines the Administration Committee as the “Committee comprising the Chief Justice and two senior judges”.

Justice Satttar said that even if we were to not bear in mind the constitutional requirement of swearing an oath in terms Article 194 of the Constitution and conceive of a situation where the transferred judges have sworn oaths as judges of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Soomro, who is presently at serial No.9 of the Seniority List issued by you dated 03.02.2025, would still not qualify as one of the two senior judges of IHC after the Chief Justice. As the composition of the Administration Committee has been prescribed by Rule 2(a) of the Islamabad Judicial Service Rules, the Chief Justice is vested with no discretion to constitute a committee in breach of such rule and appoint a junior judge to serve on the Administration Committee.

The judge concluded that he brought the the aforementioned issues to your attention, as there was never a need for greater comity amongst judges than there is now. It would be unfortunate if the manner of exercise of your functions as Chief Justice were to sow discord within IHC, which, as a smaller court, boasts a tradition of congeniality valued by the judges that comprise this court. It is in this spirit that I invite you to correct the errors of judgment that have influenced your decisions in issuing the seniority list and the aforementioned notifications.