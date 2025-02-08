Saturday, February 08, 2025
Karachi likely to experience slight rise in temperature from Feb 9

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Karachi is likely to experience a slight rise in the temperature from February 9. According to details, the weather in Karachi remains cold and dry. The minimum temperature recorded in the port city was 12°C, with expectations that it will range between 12°C and 14°C tonight. The maximum temperature is forecasted to reach 29°C, while northeastern winds are blowing at a speed of 8 km/h. The humidity level in the air currently stands at 26 per cent in Karachi.

The PMD has predicted a rise in temperatures across the city starting from February 9. Meanwhile, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next twelve hours. While, very cold weather is likely in hilly areas during evening and night hours. Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar six, Quetta zero, Gilgit one, Murree two and Muzafarabad five degree centigrade.

Nahqi College athletes shine in Female Sports Gala

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and very cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Srinagar minus two degree centigrade, Jammu six, Leh minus-sixteen, Pulwama minus one, Anantnag and Shopian one and Baramula zero degree centigrade.

