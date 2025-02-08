Khawaja Asif vows no repeat of PTI’s May 9 and November 26 protests

Defence Minister declared that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not be allowed to stage disruptive events like May 9 and November 26 again. Speaking to the media, Asif accused PTI of engaging in violent demonstrations under the guise of peaceful protests.

He dismissed any hope for meaningful dialogue with PTI, asserting that the party is merely deceiving its supporters. Asif questioned PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur's insistence on continued protests despite claiming that 99% of their demands have been met.

Recalling past governments led by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, Asif emphasized that they never attacked state institutions despite political setbacks. He urged the PTI to adopt legitimate political means instead of damaging Pakistan’s international image.

Asif also revealed that PTI is reportedly spending up to $4 million per month on international lobbying efforts, despite past claims that foreign interventions, including by former U.S. President Donald Trump, would aid their cause—efforts that have so far proven ineffective.