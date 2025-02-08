Lahore Traffic Police finalize plan for smooth flow during Tri-Nation cricket series

The have finalized arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow during the upcoming tri-nation cricket series, deploying over 1,000 officers for the event.

To efficiently manage traffic, authorities will utilize 20 forklifts and four breakdown vehicles to address wrong parking and clear congested roads.

Cricket fans can park their vehicles at designated locations, including Government College, Liberty, CBD near Centre Point, and LDA Plaza, according to police officials.

No roads will be permanently closed during the series, though traffic may be temporarily halted for team movements before reopening immediately. Major roads such as Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, and Ferozepur Road will remain open throughout the event.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) has urged citizens to use designated parking areas and avoid restricted zones for a hassle-free experience.

Traffic updates will be available via the Rasta app and Rasta FM 88.6. Authorities have assured that daily commuters will not face major disruptions if they follow traffic guidelines.