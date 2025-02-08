Saturday, February 08, 2025
Legends Recognized: Inzamam and Misbah receive PCB’s Hall of Fame from Mohsin Naqvi 

Azhar Khan
9:36 PM | February 08, 2025
Sports

Pakistan cricket legends Inzamam-ul-Haq and Misbah-ul-Haq have been honored with induction into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the sport. 

The prestigious ceremony took place during the innings break of the Tri-Nation Series opener between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. In front of a packed crowd, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi personally presented the commemorative shields to the two iconic former captains, celebrating their outstanding achievements in Pakistan cricket. 

Mohsin Naqvi, while paying tribute to the two stalwarts, emphasized their immense impact on Pakistan cricket. "Inzamam and Misbah are two of the greatest ambassadors of Pakistan cricket. Their services to the game are invaluable, and we take great pride in honoring them for their remarkable contributions," he stated. 

Inzamam-ul-Haq, one of Pakistan’s finest batters, was instrumental in shaping the team's successes in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His elegant stroke play and match-winning performances made him one of the most dependable batters in Pakistan’s history. Misbah-ul-Haq, known for his resilience and leadership, played a pivotal role in stabilizing Pakistan cricket especially in the Test cricket, where Pakistan cricket team remained No. 1, during challenging times, guiding the team to significant victories in Test cricket and beyond.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

