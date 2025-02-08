Marriyum Aurangzeb defends Feb 8 elections

Senior Provincial Minister said on Saturday that attempts were made to mislead the public regarding the general elections held on February 8.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she stated, “We are celebrating a day of progress and development today.” She further claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had its mandate stolen in 2018 but regained it in the 2024 elections.

Aurangzeb credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for significantly relieving the people over the past year. She claimed that inflation had been reduced from 38% to 4% due to PML-N’s policies.

She also accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of damaging Pakistan’s foreign relations, asserting that friendly countries were now re-engaging with Pakistan due to Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts.

The minister praised Punjab’s development under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, highlighting initiatives such as scholarships and free laptops for bright and deserving students.

Earlier, while addressing the first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference of Asia and Southeast Asia at the Punjab Assembly, Aurangzeb emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change.

“There is a dire need to devise a robust strategy to tackle climate change,” she said, adding that Punjab was taking steps to combat environmental challenges.