Saturday, February 08, 2025
Mayor Karachi meets PCB chairman, lauds speedy revamp of Gaddafi Stadium

Azhar Khan
9:56 PM | February 08, 2025
Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Tri-Nation Cricket Series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi. The meeting focused on match preparations at the National Stadium Karachi and improving facilities for cricket fans. 

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to Mayor Murtaza Wahab and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for their full cooperation in hosting international cricket events. Following their discussions, Naqvi and Wahab watched the opening match of the Tri-Nation Series between Pakistan and New Zealand at the newly revamped Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Mayor Wahab praised Chairman Naqvi for completing the stadium’s renovation in record time, calling it one of the most beautiful cricket venues in the world. 

"Indeed, Mohsin Naqvi's speed in cricket is evident. Well done, Mr. Naqvi!" Wahab remarked, appreciating the colorful and grand inauguration ceremony of the stadium. 

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reflected on the four-month transformation of Gaddafi Stadium from October 10 to February 7, calling it a memorable achievement. He extended his gratitude to all those who contributed to the successful completion of the project.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

