Mayor Karachi met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Tri-Nation Cricket Series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi. The meeting focused on match preparations at the National Stadium Karachi and improving facilities for cricket fans.

PCB Chairman expressed gratitude to Mayor and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for their full cooperation in hosting international cricket events. Following their discussions, Naqvi and Wahab watched the opening match of the Tri-Nation Series between Pakistan and New Zealand at the newly revamped Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Mayor Wahab praised Chairman Naqvi for completing the stadium’s renovation in record time, calling it one of the most beautiful cricket venues in the world.

"Indeed, 's speed in cricket is evident. Well done, Mr. Naqvi!" Wahab remarked, appreciating the colorful and grand inauguration ceremony of the stadium.

PCB Chairman reflected on the four-month transformation of Gaddafi Stadium from October 10 to February 7, calling it a memorable achievement. He extended his gratitude to all those who contributed to the successful completion of the project.