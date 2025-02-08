Meeting sets target for spring tree plantation in Mohmand

Mohmand - A meeting was held on Friday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Hassan, to devise a plan for the upcoming spring tree plantation campaign. The meeting, held at the DC Office under the Public Agenda Program of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was attended by leaseholders, factory owners, transport union representatives, and line department heads.

DC Yasir Hassan stated that a target of planting one lakh trees has been set for this year’s campaign. In addition to the residents, heads of all departments and government officials will collaborate to achieve the target, with every government employee instructed to plant at least two trees.

DC Mohmand also announced that he would personally plant 100 trees, while the Education and Health Departments were directed to play an active role in the campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muhammad Saqib was appointed as the focal person for the plantation campaign and will oversee its implementation. The Forest and Agriculture Departments were instructed to ensure the timely planting of fruit and shade trees, along with other species.

Elders, media representatives, and religious scholars were urged to raise public awareness about the importance of the plantation campaign. DC Yasir Hassan emphasized the need for cooperation from all stakeholders, including government departments, factory owners, lessees, and transport unions, to ensure the success of the initiative.