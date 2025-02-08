Saturday, February 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NA summoned to meet on Monday

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  - Acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani summoned a session of the National Assembly to meet on Monday. The upcoming session of the National Assembly will once again witness rumpus by the main opposition party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf).

The PTI had recently invited other parliamentary opposition parties to join hands with them to register strong protest in and outside the parliament. The rest of opposition factions have still not given their nod on it, background discussions with opposition parties MNAs revealed.

The lawmakers of PTI, in last two sessions, have strongly been registering their protest in the house by creating hullabaloo. The upcoming session is likely to witness same scene in upcoming session.

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the session has been convened under the powers vested in the Acting President under Article 54(1) of the Constitution. This will be the 13th session of the 16th National Assembly.

Nahqi College athletes shine in Female Sports Gala

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1738996923.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025