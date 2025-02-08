NA summoned to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD - Acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani summoned a session of the National Assembly to meet on Monday. The upcoming session of the National Assembly will once again witness rumpus by the main opposition party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf).

The PTI had recently invited other parliamentary opposition parties to join hands with them to register strong protest in and outside the parliament. The rest of opposition factions have still not given their nod on it, background discussions with opposition parties MNAs revealed.

The lawmakers of PTI, in last two sessions, have strongly been registering their protest in the house by creating hullabaloo. The upcoming session is likely to witness same scene in upcoming session.

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the session has been convened under the powers vested in the Acting President under Article 54(1) of the Constitution. This will be the 13th session of the 16th National Assembly.