Nahqi College athletes shine in Female Sports Gala

PESHAWAR - Athletes from Government Girls Degree College Nahqi, Peshawar, delivered outstanding performances in the Female Sports Gala 2025, securing top positions in multiple events. Female players from various colleges participated in the competition, representing their institutions.

The talented team from Nahqi College secured second place in tug-of-war, the 100-meter race, and the mehndi competition, while earning third place in the sack race.

College Principal Noshaba Noreen congratulated the sports team on their achievements and extended her best wishes. She credited the success to the dedication of Director of Sports Sadia Gul.

Sadia Gul also commended the players for their performance and reaffirmed her commitment to further training them for future national and provincial-level competitions. She highlighted the immense talent at Nahqi College, noting that its athletes have not only excelled at the provincial and national levels but have also gained international recognition.