National Elite Boxing C’ship begins on 10th in Karachi

LAHORE - The 41st National Elite Men’s Boxing Championship and the 5th National Women’s Boxing Championship will kick off on February 10 in Karachi, marking the return of competitive boxing to Pakistan. Organized by PBF, the six-day event will conclude on February 15. According to PBF President Lt Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung, 14 teams, including Army, Navy, Air Force, WAPDA, Railways, HEC, Police, KPT, and provincial teams, will compete in the tournament. The men’s event will feature ten weight categories, while the women’s competition will have eight categories, in line with WB rules. This year’s championship marks a historic milestone for women’s boxing in Pakistan, with 112 female boxers participating—an unprecedented number since the first elite women’s championship in 2018. Nasir Ijaz Tung emphasized that gender equality in sports remains a priority under the IOC charter. He assured that all arrangements for a successful championship are in place, with a team of technical officials overseeing 234 bouts.

Top-performing boxers from the event will be selected for training camps in preparation for international competitions.