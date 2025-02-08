Nawaz, Maryam reaffirm commitment to public welfare

LAHORE - President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Punjab Assembly members from Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, and Jhang districts on Friday to discuss the country’s overall situation and review ongoing development initiatives in Punjab. During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of sincere leadership and dedicated public service, stating, “If the intention is right, Allah Almighty will surely help. Serving people with sincerity is the greatest form of worship, and those who do so are always rewarded,” he said. Highlighting Pakistan’s economic progress, he noted that the stock exchange, once at 30,000 points, had now surpassed the 120,000 mark. “With continued economic development, we can improve the conditions of our people. Thanks to Allah Almighty, Pakistan’s downward trajectory has been halted, and the country is now moving towards stability and prosperity,” he added. Nawaz Sharif lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts in institutional reforms and governance, while also commending Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership in Punjab. “Maryam has made me and the party proud with her performance as Punjab’s Chief Minister. If we work with good intentions and dedication, divine help is always on our side,” he remarked. The PA members paid tribute to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, acknowledging her commitment to development and public welfare. They praised her efforts in launching transformative initiatives such as Suthra Punjab cleanliness drive, Kisan Card for farmers, Honhaar Scholarship Program for students, road infrastructure projects, Dhee Rani program for women’s empowerment, and modernization of health facilities across Punjab.

The lawmakers expressed confidence in her leadership, stating, “The speed and scale of development work undertaken during the tenures of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and now Maryam Nawaz Sharif have no precedent. Every sector in Punjab has witnessed progress, and people are encouraged by this renewed sense of hope.”

In response, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked the assembly members for their support, reiterating her commitment to public service. “Public service is the hallmark of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and PML-N. Upholding this tradition is both a responsibility and a challenge. With the leadership’s guidance and your support, we will ensure Pakistan’s progress and prosperity,” she stated.

The meeting also included discussions on future political strategies and additional measures to enhance public welfare. Senior party leaders, including Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah, were present during the deliberations.