PA speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation

Lahore - Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday welcomed distinguished guests and participants at the first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference at the Punjab Assembly, calling it a great honour to host such a prestigious gathering.

In his welcome address, he expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Punjab Assembly and the people of Punjab to all attendees, including National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, Zambian MP Dr. Christopher Kalila, Senator Pele Peter Tinggom, and Maldives People’s Majlis Deputy Speaker Ahmed Nazim. He said that their participation reaffirmed a collective commitment to meaningful dialogue and cooperation in tackling pressing global challenges.

Praising the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted its indispensable role in fostering international partnerships, bridging diverse nations, and facilitating collaboration on governance, policymaking, and legislative affairs. He reaffirmed the Punjab Assembly’s dedication to providing an environment conducive to insightful discussions and productive engagement.

The speaker noted that Pakistan, particularly Lahore, is renowned for its hospitality, ensuring a memorable experience for all guests. He stressed the importance of proactive and adaptive governance models in a rapidly evolving world, highlighting the crucial role of elected representatives at the grassroots level in both urban and rural development. Strong local governments, he said, are the cornerstone of democratic institutions and vital for shaping policies that effectively address public needs.

He also underscored the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on governance, information dissemination, and employment landscapes. While AI offers avenues for efficiency and progress, it also presents unprecedented challenges, such as the spread of misinformation. He urged policymakers to prepare legal and governance frameworks that can adapt to an uncertain and evolving future. Discussing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he expressed deep concern over the slow progress towards an inclusive and just society. It was unacceptable, he said, that in 2025 disparities still existed in legislative protections for women, children, people with disabilities, and religious and ethnic minorities. Addressing these inequalities, he stressed, was a prerequisite for meaningful and sustainable progress.

The speaker also highlighted climate change as a defining challenge of our time, calling it a crucial test for parliamentary governance. He noted that the effects of environmental degradation extend far beyond rising temperatures, necessitating urgent legislative and policy action. The conference served as a platform for sharing ideas, exchanging experiences, and formulating policies to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of global governance.

Malik Ahmad Khan stressed the collective responsibility of representatives to formulate policies that safeguard the environment for future generations. He noted that the themes of the conference were carefully curated to address the shared challenges faced by nations in the region.

Highlighting success stories, he pointed out that governments, parliaments, and civil societies have devised innovative solutions to pressing issues. He described the conference as a golden opportunity to exchange experiences, learn from one another, and develop strategies that promote regional cooperation and collective resilience.

“As we move forward, we hope that the Lahore Charter, which we shall adopt at the conclusion of this conference, serves as a guiding light for development, peace, and prosperity,” he stated.

He also commended Punjab Assembly Secretary General Amir Habib Chaudhry and his team for ensuring the seamless organization of the conference. Additionally, he acknowledged the privilege of hosting senior parliamentarians and former speakers, expressing gratitude to Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo, Saeed Ahmad Khan Manais, Khawaja Manshaullah Butt, and Zakia Shahnawaz for their valuable contributions.