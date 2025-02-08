Saturday, February 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan Cables commissions new PVC Compounding Plant at new factory

Pakistan Cables commissions new PVC Compounding Plant at new factory
PR
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Business

NOORIABAD  -  Pakistan Cables Ltd has successfully commissioned its new PVC Compounding Plant at its new factory located in Nooriabad, Sindh. Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables, inaugurated the plant. With the addition of the new PVC Compounding Plant, Pakistan Cables has significantly enhanced its capacity to cater to its own and external needs for PVC products.

First set up in 2007, the company was the first in the industry to have its own PVC Compounding Plant at its factory located at SITE, Karachi. As part of setting up its new factory in Nooriabad, the company remains focused on investing for higher efficiency, reliability, and diversification of operations through cutting edge technology. According to Fahd K. Chinoy, “Through enhanced local production, Pakistan Cables has strengthened its position as a premier supplier for PVC compounds in diverse industries. As the first and premier wires and cables manufacturer in Pakistan, we strongly believe in the economic potential of Pakistan and therefore remain committed to invest and grow the local industry for a stronger economy. This is a milestone achievement for our new factory which is re-shaping the industry standards”.

Bangladesh Naval chief, CDF of Maldives Armed Forces call on COAS

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1738905853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025