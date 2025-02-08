Pakistan hosts 9th edition of multinational maritime exercise Aman-2025

The ninth edition of the multinational maritime exercise Aman-2025 has commenced in Karachi, focusing on strengthening maritime security. Around 60 countries, along with their naval assets, special operations forces, and observers, are participating in the exercise, which will continue until February 11.

For the first time, the Pakistan Navy has introduced the Aman Dialogue, scheduled for February 9-10, as part of the event. This forum will bring together naval chiefs and senior officials from participating nations to discuss maritime security challenges and explore collaborative solutions.

The exercise was officially inaugurated with a vibrant flag-hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard, where flags of all participating countries were raised simultaneously. The event was attended by senior military officials, diplomats, and representatives of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

In a message read during the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf welcomed the participants, emphasizing that Aman has become a key platform for regional and international navies to enhance maritime cooperation. He highlighted Pakistan Navy’s role in ensuring security in the Arabian Sea, particularly through initiatives like Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP). The introduction of the Aman Dialogue, he added, reflects the international community’s confidence in Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability at sea.