Pakistan unveil official jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - The Pakistan cricket team’s official jersey for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 was unveiled on Friday during the grand opening ceremony of the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium.

“Wear with and support your stars,” wrote PCB on X, formerly Twitter. Pakistan’s jersey for the upcoming mega event was unveiled in a star-studded opening ceremony of the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium by the 15-member squad for the event during the star-studded ceremony.

The PCB also released a minute-long promo to unveil Jersey, starring Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman alongside women cricketers Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana.