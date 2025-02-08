Saturday, February 08, 2025
PHA initiates renovation work of Rawalpindi parks

APP
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had initiated cleaning and renovation work of parks in Rawalpindi in the wake of incoming spring season.

The beautification work undertaken on the instructions of PHA Director Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, was continuing on fast-track basis in all parks of the garrison city, a PHA spokesman said on Friday. He said the PHA was taking steps to provide all basic amenities in the city’s small and large parks, besides planting flowers, repairing walking tracks and cleaning.

