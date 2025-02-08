PM pledges further cut in electricity tariff

PM Shehbaz urges Green Shirts to defeat India in ICC Champions Trophy.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that electricity tariff will further be reduced for domestic consumers and industries through reforms in the electricity sector.

While chairing a review meeting regarding power sector in Islamabad, he expressed satisfaction over the ongoing reforms in the power sector saying these are yielding positive results. Shehbaz Sharif said that he had committed to ensuring the provision of low-cost and environmentally friendly electricity. He said revising agreements with IPPs is saving the national treasury and reducing electricity prices for consumers. Alluding to the campaign against power pilferage, the prime minister expressed the commitment to further accelerate it to fully eliminate the losses of all distribution companies in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that appointment of well-reputed board members from the private sector in electricity distribution companies is improving their performance. He said the reduction in transmission losses of electricity is also a clear indication of the positive results of the reforms.

The meeting was informed that the recovery rate of distribution companies improved to 93.26 percent by December last year, as a result of reforms in the electricity sector and the anti-theft campaign.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress of the 500-kV Mitiari-Moro-Rahim Yar Khan and Ghazi Barotha-Faisalabad transmission line projects.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accorded approval to a comprehensive reforms plan for the complete revival of maritime sector of the country. Under the plan, Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority had been established and a committee to be headed by the defence minister will ensure the implementation of the plan. The meeting of the committee will be convened every fortnight to monitor the implementation of the approved steps. Meanwhile, restructuring of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, modernisation of National Ports Master plan and standardisation of port tariffs will be implemented.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially inaugurated the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday, marking a historic milestone ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The grand opening was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and other distinguished officials.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Shehbaz lauded the swift and state-of-the-art reconstruction of the iconic venue, expressing confidence in Pakistan’s national team as they prepare for the global tournament. “We are all praying for your success and eagerly awaiting the moment when you defeat India,” the Prime Minister remarked while addressing Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi. He urged the team to bring home the Champions Trophy, assuring them of the nation’s unwavering support.

In a rare gesture of appreciation, PM Shehbaz directed PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to arrange a visit to London for the workers involved in the stadium’s renovation, acknowledging their tireless efforts in completing the project within record time.

He also hailed the return of a major ICC event to Pakistan after 29 years. He added that the Punjab government and the PCB chairman would ensure foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming event.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed his optimism, believing that Pakistan’s cricketers are poised to deliver something extraordinary in this tournament. Reflecting on his own experience of playing at Gaddafi Stadium, he shared his excitement for the upcoming matches.

“I have had the privilege of playing in this iconic stadium, and I know the passion that fills these stands. With the grand renovation complete, I am confident that our cricket-loving nation will witness thrilling and unforgettable encounters. I hope our team not only showcases brilliance on the field but also wins the hearts of millions.”

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi described the Champions Trophy as a monumental event for Pakistan, stressing that the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium now stands among the finest cricket venues in the world. “We have fulfilled our promise to the nation. This world-class renovation was completed in record time, and we are excited to host top international teams,” Naqvi stated.

The Rs 12.80 billion renovation project has transformed the Gaddafi Stadium into a cutting-edge facility ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. The upgrades include expanded seating capacity, brand-new pavilion building, re-profiled enclosures bringing stands closer to the action, state-of-the-art LED floodlights, upgraded replay screens and a modernized PCB headquarters.

The renovation is part of a broader plan that also includes upgrading Karachi’s National Stadium and Rawalpindi Stadium, with the latter set to be completed after the Champions Trophy. The Gaddafi Stadium will host five matches of the Champions Trophy, including a semifinal, alongside the opening match of the highly anticipated tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa.