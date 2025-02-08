Police briefly detain Imran Khan’s lawyer at Adiala jail

Rawalpindi - A lawyer, representing former prime minister in May 9 GHQ gate attack case, here on Friday was briefly detained by police in Adiala jail and later released.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry was apparently detained by police at Adiala Choki for allegedly using abusive language with police personnel on Thursday as he tried to meet the jailed .

The lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, was perturbed on Thursday when the jail authorities stopped him from meeting . However, on Friday, the anti terrorism court , carrying out the trial of and other PTI leaders, allowed Advocate Chaudhry to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder. The court also issued instructions to the jail superintendent regarding access for the lawyers, saying that the jail superintendent should allow lawyers access for legal consultation with the PTI founder.

Lawyers had submitted a power of attorney to the ATC, which was filed on behalf of Malik Waheed Anjum, Irfan Ahmed Khan Niazi, Faisal Chaudhry, and Imran Niazi.

However, when Faisal Chaudhry arrived at Adiala jail in the afternoon he was arrested. The lawyer was later released by police following the brief detention. Advocate Chaudhry addressed the media outside the jail earlier on Friday, claiming that the incident occurred due to a misunderstanding regarding his entry.

He explained that the altercation took place at the internal gate of the facility, where he had already shared the judicial instructions with the jail superintendent via WhatsApp. Chaudhry claimed that the jail officers, who had recorded the video of the exchange, were responsible for escalating the situation.

The lawyer further suggested that his only ‘fault’ was publicly sharing the statements made by PTI’s founder, , outside the jail.