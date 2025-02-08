Police constable martyred in Hazro

ATTOCK - A police constable was martyred while another was shot injured when some unknown assailants riding a bike started firing near village Bahadur Khan on a police patrolling team in the jurisdiction of Hazro police station.

According to police spokesman, three motorcyclists who were signalled to stop as being suspicious, started firing on constables who were on patrolling duty. In result, constable Qadeer Khan was martyred while constable Nusrat Khan was seriously injured. The martyred and injured police constables were shifted to nearby hospital. The condition of the injured constable Nusrat Khan resident of village Dharek being precarious was shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi. The three unknown culprits who were riding a bike escaped from the crime scene. DPO Attock Ghayas Gul and other police officers reached the spot, the area was cordoned off and search operation was started to apprehend the culprits. Funeral prayer of martyred constable Qadeer Khan was offered in police lines which was attended by RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DPO Dr Ghayas Gul, DC Attock Rao Atif Raza and other police officers and constables. General salute was presented to the martyred constable who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The martyred constable was later laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in village Thatta. Meanwhile, DPO Attock has constituted three special teams headed by DSP Sikandar Gondal to arrest the culprits.