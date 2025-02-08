Saturday, February 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police constable martyred in Hazro

Muhammad Sabrin
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  A police constable was martyred while another was shot injured when some unknown assailants riding a bike started firing near village Bahadur Khan on a police patrolling team in the jurisdiction of Hazro police station. 

According to police spokesman, three motorcyclists who were signalled to stop as being suspicious, started firing on constables who were on patrolling duty. In result, constable Qadeer Khan was martyred while constable Nusrat Khan was seriously injured. The martyred and injured police constables were shifted to nearby hospital. The condition of the injured constable Nusrat Khan resident of village Dharek being  precarious was shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi. The three unknown culprits who were riding a bike escaped from the crime scene. DPO Attock Ghayas Gul and other police officers reached the spot, the area was cordoned off and search operation was started to apprehend the culprits. Funeral prayer of martyred constable Qadeer Khan was offered in police lines which was attended by RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DPO Dr Ghayas Gul, DC Attock Rao Atif Raza and other police officers and constables. General salute was presented to the martyred constable who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The martyred constable was later laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in village Thatta. Meanwhile, DPO Attock has constituted three special teams headed by DSP Sikandar Gondal to arrest the culprits.

PTI leaders, workers arrested as party observes ‘black day’ nationwide

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1738996923.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025